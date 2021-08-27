Nine Perfect Strangers, all about the series with Nicole Kidman who is already cult

The first 3 episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are already out on August 20 on Prime Video: here’s what the series is about with Nicole Kidman

Nine Perfect Strangers is the new Amazon Prime Video exclusive series, the first 3 episodes of which were released last August 20. For the next 5, appointment once a week: the fourth is scheduled for the next few hours (27 August). The plot is the intertwining of the stories of 9 people (who do not know each other) who choose to spend time in an ultra-luxury spa that promises magic. At the head of the “Tranquillum House” is Masha, a mysterious and disturbing Russian with three shady helpers (Delilah, Yao and Zoe). However, the center will not turn out exactly as promised and the misadventures will begin in a vortex of tension.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the novel by Australian writer Liane Moriarty, the same one from which Big Little Lies was born. To develop this television version is David E. Kelley, already protagonist of successful productions such as The Undoing, again with Nicole Kidman.

Nine Perfect Strangers is an exclusive Prime Video, the digital film streaming service offered to Prime members and included in the price: those who have never signed up can also take advantage of a 30-day trial period, in which it will also be possible to see the movies, as well as take advantage of other Prime services.