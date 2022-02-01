“Nine Perfect Strangers” and the other TV series to be released in August

Comedies, an animated series, the first ever made by Marvel, thrillers and then classic detective stories. Should it serve a purpose, August serial programming would be useful in demonstrating how broadcasters are working to avoid the summer shutdown that once affected television. Netflix, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +, followed by Apple TV and Star, have decided to release some of the most anticipated series of the year in August. Above all, Nine Perfect Strangers – Nine Perfect Strangers.

The Amazon show, online from the 20th of the month, is taken – as already Big Little Lies – from the writings of Liane Moriarty. And how Big Little Lies, has in the cast Nicole Kidman, the apparently perfect lady of a center with no escape routes. Kidman should give back to her guests the serenity, the balance, the lost harmony. Instead, through the ploy of a fictitious protection, she ends up stealing everything from them: control and even life. The same one that the detective of Hit and Run, new Netflix series, decides to vote in search of its own truth. The gloomy production reconstructs the efforts of a man determined to determine who and what caused his wife’s death, in a drama that – in August – will not be the only possible choice.

From What iffirst animated series made by Marvel Studios, a Mr. Corman, new Apple TV show with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the end of the summer will be able to give vent to the most varied desires. See the gallery above to believe it.

