Nine Perfect Strangers could have a second season

Although the first series based on one of Liane Moriarty’s books, Big Little Lies, was a complete success thanks to the work of the late director Jean-Marc Vallée, the rest of the series born from the novels of the writer have not managed to replicate this acceptance by critics and the public, although that does not mean that they have not been good products.

The last one to be released was the Nine Perfect Strangers series, which we saw in Spain through Amazon Prime Video but which originally belonged to the Hulu streaming service in the United States. The series starring Nicole Kidman did not excite critics and the public too muchbut that does not mean that the study will not give him a new opportunity.

VIDEO Trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers, with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy

Well, as Variety has published, Hulu would be considering renewing the series for a second seasonwhich in turn would allow the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers to compete in the category of Best Drama Series in the next awards dedicated to television such as the Emmys.

If the renewal announcement is made before the nominees for these awards are announced,e could avoid the controversy that arose with another of the series based on a book by Liante MoriartyBig Little Lies, which was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Limited Series, after the renewal for a second season was announced.

For now, There is no closed script for the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers and it is not known which characters from his cast would return for these new chapters, the only thing that is clear is that actress Nicole Kidman will surely maintain her role as executive producer of the series as she did in the first season.

Nine Perfect Strangers tells the story of a health and wellness center that promises complete healing for those stressed by living in the city. During this 10-day retreat they will be accompanied by Masha (Kidman) who helps them in their mission to revitalize their tired minds and bodies.