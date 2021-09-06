NINE PERFECT STRANGERS / Kidman and his guests between authenticity and self-irony

Nine Perfect Strangers is the third and, at the moment, the last test of Nicole Kidman with serial productions for TV. With Big Little Lies And The Undoing The famous Australian artist thus completes a successful trilogy and affirms a new model of TV series, the result of the happy combination between the thriller genre and the psychological and sentimental drama.

In Nine Perfect Strangers Kidman plays Masha, a Russian-born woman with a dark background as a manager of the underworld who, after risking dying at the hands of a killer, has decided to change her life, investing in an exclusive wellness center for wealthy clients seeking regeneration . To run the structure, which she called Tranquillum House, Masha relies on three faithful collaborators, the couple of assistants made up of Delilah and Yao, and Glory who takes care of the kitchen, the energy smoothies (which have a fundamental role in the story) and medical checks.

In dribs and drabs the new guests arrive at Tranquillum House, a party of nine carefully chosen by Masha from the long waiting list. They only know that they will spend 10 days of absolute relaxation, but little or nothing they know of what really happens in the center, of which they have only heard about. After a very difficult impact due to the strict rules imposed by Masha, starting with the abandonment of smartphones, the group of strangers begins to make friends, to tell their stories and the reason for the choice that led them there.

Three of the nine protagonists make up the Marconi family, to which Masha has given a considerable discount. The Marconi family experienced the tragedy of their son’s suicide, of which they still carry the weight and the sense of guilt. The father, Napoleon, played by Michael Shannon (2 Oscar nominations for Nocturnal Animals And Revolutionary Road), is a teacher profoundly marked by the story of his son, to whom he reacted by hiding behind a continuous appeal to optimism. Unlike his wife Heather, played by Australian actress Asher Keddie, and especially by her daughter Zoe.

But the other group members also have their problems and, one after another, they find ways to communicate them to the group. There’s Tony, played by Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire, Will & Grace, Mr. Robot), former American football star, retired with injury and now addicted to psychiatric drugs; Frances, played by American comedian Melissa McCarthy, a writer of romance novels in crisis; Ben and Tamara, the young influencer couple with their marriage to save; Carmel, abandoned by her husband with four children, who cannot control violent impulses.

Among them there is also Lars Lee, a mysterious gay journalist, also with a sentimental failure behind him, but who has introduced himself with the aim of writing about what happens inside the center, suspecting Masha and her people of making use of unorthodox methods and practices. In the role of Lars we find Luke Evans, the famous Welsh actor who plays Bard in L’Hobit – the desolation of Smaug And the battle of the five armies, and of Gaston in The beauty and the Beast.

Nine Perfect Strangers it is a refined, intelligent, up-to-date product. The characters, while completely at the mercy of Masha and the situation she created, are still able to express authenticity and self-irony. We could interpret it as a modern manifesto against the paturnias of the wealthy classes of the 21st century. Who do not know what to do with money, who do not know what to do with their life, who do not know what to fish for now that the end of the world is approaching, and who in the end find no other solution than to rely on the most authentic feelings.

The format is that of a miniseries in eight episodes of about 50 ‘: the first five are already available on Prime Video, while to see the last three we have to wait for the next three Thursdays.

The series was made in Australia in a fabulous location, and Australian is also the writer Liane Moriarty, author of the book from which the series is based. Nine Perfect Strangers is signed by David E. Kelly and John Henry Buttleworth, two of the most important authors of the American star system.

