Nine perfect strangers, new trailer of the series with Nicole Kidman

“Nine perfect strangers” is a new TV series that will enrich the Amazon Prime Video catalog starting from August 20, 2021 . A drama show based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The cast is incredibly rich, led by the couple made up of Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Behind the project is the same team that developed two acclaimed shows starring the Oscar-winning actress for “The Hours”, or “ Big Little Lies ” And “ The Undoing “. A series that promises to be a must watch of the summer, available on Amazon Prime Video, also visible on Sky Q and NOW . Eight episodes shown in part by the new trailer, proposed online to increase the hype of viewers.

Nine complete strangers, plot and cast

deepening





The best TV series to see in July. PHOTO Loading... Advertisements

The novel centers on nine people, unknown to each other, who found themselves at Tranquillum House. It is a spa town in Australia where everyone has the opportunity to start a journey to find inner peace, overcome their mental obstacles and free themselves from anxieties.

A decidedly different group therapy than usual. Ten days of stay that, as promised by the structure, will change the lives of all guests. Each of the nine is there for a different reason. There are those who intend to lose weight and those who want to improve the quality of their life. Others, on the other hand, are not ready to admit the real reasons even to themselves.

The program includes a mix of pampering, luxury, yoga and meditation. Everything is aimed at the conquest of a new awareness. However, none of them can imagine how probative those 10 days can be for all of them. The nine protagonists believe they are about to start a holiday but the reality will be very different.

Our gaze is directed above all to France Welty, a writer of romance novels who has found herself having to deal with a sharp decline in sales over the years. He would like to cure his back pain, nothing more. Her spirit as a writer, however, immediately pushes her to feel curiosity towards the other guests and, over time, the spiritual guide at the center of the experience. As the days go by, however, she will wonder if it is right to accept everything Marsha proposes. A question that will make its way into everyone’s mind.

here is the cast of the series: