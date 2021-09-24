‘Nine perfect strangers’, Nicole Kidman awaits you at Tranquillum House

“That’s why he chose us: each compensates for the other’s demons”. This off-screen joke as nine guests of a resort each dig their own grave does not suggest anything good. Yet those Nine complete strangers they arrived at Tranquillum, a luxury wellness resort in the middle of nowhere full of greenery, just to find themselves, feel better, feel good, solve problems. He should take care of everything Nicole Kidman in a guru version with a look that is anything but reassuring. We will find out what awaits guests on August 20 when Amazon Prime Video releases (also available on Sky Q and NOW) Nine perfect strangers, one of the most anticipated series of this period.

Based on the novel of the same name by Australian Liane Moriarty, it is created by the same team of two successful series as Big Little Lies And The Undoing – both with Nicole Kidman – and directed by Jonathan Levine. It is written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth. Joining Nicole Kidman, a highly respected cast ranging from Melissa McCarthy to Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon.

Breakfast at seven, lunch at noon, dinner at seven thirty. Meditation, yoga, breath. “Do you want to feel good? Do you want to heal? Trust me completely ”says Masha (Kidman), very long blonde hair and bare feet. You go to Tranquillum House to do a path of healing and transformation, you get rid of anxieties, you look for inner peace, you overcome your obstacles. In short, group therapy. But in this case there is something that differentiates it from other similar experiences. It will turn out.

Each guest is there for a different reason. Those who want to improve the quality of their life, those who simply want to get in shape, lose weight. There are also those who do not want to admit even to themselves the reasons why they chose to spend a period at Tranquillum House. Everyone, however, thinks they are there for some kind of relaxing vacation. They are wrong. Far from it awaits them.

Melissa McCarthy is Francis, a writer in a sentimental crisis and struggling with a collapse in the sales of her books. He immediately feels curiosity for the other guests and, over time, also for Masha, and begins to wonder if it is right to accept everything that the spiritual guide proposes, a question that will gradually make its way into everyone’s mind. Samara Weaving and Melvin Gregg are Jessica and Ben: she has won a fortune in the lottery and is obsessed with cosmetic surgery, he is a car freak. Luke Evans is Lars, who prefers to take refuge in the spa instead of dealing with a sensitive issue with his partner. Regina Hall, Carmel, is a woman, and mother, dumped by her husband for a younger girl. Bobby Cannavale is Tony, a former football star in depression and overweight. Manny Giacinto (Yao) and Tiffany Boone (Delilah) are Masha’s two assistants. Will they at least remain faithful to her? “There is nothing to fear – she assures us – because this will change everything”.