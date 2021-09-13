“Nine Perfect Strangers”, plot and review

“Nine Perfect Strangers” – A heterogeneous group of people who do not know each other decide to spend ten days in a resort surrounded by nature. There is the declining writer Frances Welty (Melissa McCarthy), the Marconi family with a breadwinner (Michael Shannon) who elaborated much better than his wife (Asher Kedie) and his daughter (Grace Van Patten) the suicide of their son, drug addict former football player Tony Hogburn (Bobby Cannavale), the young couple in crisis (Melvin Gregg and Samara Weaving), the unstable Carmel Schneider (Regina Hall) traumatized by her husband’s violence and the homosexual journalist Lars Lee (Luke Evans ). Everyone needs to put their lives in order and to do so they will rely willy-nilly on the mysterious Masha (Nicole Kidman) and her collaborators.

“Nine Perfect Strangers”, review

New adaptation of a novel by Liane Moriarty after “Big Little Lies” and yet another collaboration between creator David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman after “The Undoing – The Untold Truths”, which we have reviewed here. The Australian star is among the executive producers along with Melissa McCarthy and they, together with an intriguing starting plot that in some way resembles the series currently on Sky “The White Lotus, are among the main attractions of this production. Everything is once again played on the mysteries and secrets of each character, even if the way in which these are unraveled appears much more linear, perhaps too much. Despite this flaw, the story can be followed episode after episode, while not fully respecting the initial expectations.

A choral work of death and rebirth that populates the Tranquillum Resort only with people who are dissatisfied, unhappy and slapped by life. The unobtrusive presence of Kidman is rendered in an angelic way, often wrapped in white costumes and if at first she promises to bring order to the chaos as she also highlights her skeletons in the closet. Magnetic as always, she shares the screen with a cast perfectly cast in their respective roles that never looks bad. One at a time and little by little the characters confess and the word dominates the action immersed in an almost dreamlike dimension. Waiting to discover the ending, we are confident in an energetic tail swing that overcomes a few too many stereotypes.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is available in streaming on Amazon Prime Video with the release of one episode per week: the last two will be made available on 16 and 23 September 2021.