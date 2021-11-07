Nine Perfect Strangers – The Amazon miniseries seduced and abandoned us

ATTENTION: this article contains SPOILER on Nine Perfect Strangers.

In eight episodes, released on Amazon Prime Video Italy starting last August 20, Nine Perfect Strangers led us step by step through the abysses of the human soul, has offered us a glimpse into the traumas and fears that inevitably affect the lives of all of us. With the first episode, when nine complete strangers (or almost) find themselves a Tranquillum House without really knowing what brought them there, it is as if the audience on the other side of the screen is also preparing to face a path of self-discovery, putting aside everyday problems for a moment and concentrating, for a while, alone on my own.

The miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty immediately puts everyone at ease, immersing characters and spectators in the relaxing atmosphere of a wellness center with miraculous effects, where flourishing plants and sunny days make it a little earthly paradise. An edenic place and almost outside of time and space, where each of the protagonists is forced to come to terms with his difficult past, under the careful guidance of Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), the mysterious owner of the center.

The audience is ready to begin the journey, even if the main characters seem to be dubious at first. They find it hard to believe that a few days are enough to transform themselves into the best version of themselves. Yet they decide to trust us, and together with them we abandon ourselves in the welcoming arms of Masha and we entrust all our fears to her.

Nine Perfect Strangers seduces us one minute at a time, very slowly. We hardly notice that we have been entangled in the maze of our psyche and that of the nine main characters, until the eighth and final episode ends.

Letting go completely is something that takes time, not just trust, and the weekly release of this miniseries, created by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, proves it. In the beginning there is distrust. We do not know to whom we are revealing ourselves or how far we will be able to get there. But then, as soon as we see the protagonists open up and bring out anger, frustration and anguish, we understand that we have never been alone, that this journey can be constructive to face it with someone else close to us.

There are those who have lost faith in others, such as Frances (Melissa McCarthy), those who have lost it in themselves, like Tony (Bobby Cannavale) and those who, in dealing with the loss of a loved one, got lost along the I walk, like Napoleon, Heather and Zoe Marconi. In a path that faces the mourning and analyzes it in all its aspects, the Marconis have an indisputably important role. They are the key through which to read all the episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers, they are the real reason why Masha wanted to change her life and create an oasis like Tranquillum House.

Just like the protagonists, we too were seduced by Masha’s promises of a new vision of things and, just as they did not realize the hallucinogenic substances that were administered to them to make the experiences lived in the wellness center unique, neither do we we realized we were completely addicted to this series.

It’s as if we’ve been addicted to Masha’s mysterious life and the almost otherworldly atmosphere of Tranquillum House, and the instant we realized it, the series ended without a trace.

Thanks to a truly incredible cast that has seen alternating faces already known to others less knownthe, Nine Perfect Strangers has been able to give a precise shape and identity to the path of spiritual rebirth that each of us should accomplish. They are all too busy living a hectic and alienating life, letting themselves passively be carried away by inertia even after having suffered traumas that the mind tries at all costs to cover up. But the unconscious is a larger container than one can imagine and everything, however deep it can be found, has a very specific place within it.

Masha knows which strings to touch with the clients of her wellness center, just as the series knows which are the weak points of its viewers, those on which to leverage to create involvement. There is not only mourning and trust in oneself and in others. At Tranquillum House there are also those who went to rediscover their intimacy, such as Jessica (Samara Weaving) and Ben (Melvin Gregg), or those with the intention of writing a reportage like Lars (Luke Evans) only to discover that they have also much more to learn about yourself.

But a really complicated and interesting character at the same time is Carmel (Regina Hall), whose relationship with herself in the first place and with Masha in secundis is like this tormented and psychologically disturbed as to be so beautiful and at the same time disturbing. Carmel realizes that she is somehow dependent on the owner of the center, because there is something much deeper than a simple spiritual retreat to tie them, something that has its roots in the past of both.

And this is another of the strengths of Nine Perfect Strangers, the ability to combine the guests’ experiences with Masha’s personal ones, to make them realize only at the end of the journey that everything others said about Tranquillum House was the truth. Nobody gets out of there without having experienced something indescribable, without having come to terms with the worst sides of himself and have faced them with courage. Yet, after those few days of retreat, we need to go back to normal. To an everyday life to be lived in a new way, yes, but without the help of the skilled hands of Masha and her team.

In the same way, we too, after the end of the series, find ourselves suspended in a strange void, caused by the way in which these eight episodes have imperceptibly dug into our unconscious and the way in which, just as imperceptibly, they have left a sign and then abandon ourselves to ourselves again.

Because by now we are no longer used to the TV series that end with the first season and do not have a sequel. We are almost disappointed that this is a miniseries, because we are aware that the word “the end” has been written on the journey of the guests of this wellness center, or at least for what we know. Thus, in the moment in the outside world seems to exist again (after days spent in a timeless place), even the path of Masha has a point of arrival, because through the trust of nine perfect strangers she managed to reach the only one goal she had set herself in life, and is now ready to face the consequences of all her actions.

For us, now, all that remains is to deal with the melancholy emptiness that Nine Perfect Strangers left us, and face all that Masha forced us to remember and that we have been trying to chase away for too long.