«Nine Perfect Strangers», the first photos of the series with Nicole Kidman

Unlike what has become the habit of Italian television, the slow turning off of the schedules in summer, Amazon has decided to release one of its most anticipated series in the middle of August, between holidays and beaches. Nine Perfect Strangers, taken from the writing of the same name by Liane Moriarty, former author of Big Little Lies, will debut on Prime Video on 20 of August, bringing with it its own macabre story.

The eight-part drama does not have the frenzy of the hottest season, its light-heartedness, the desire to forget – albeit temporarily – the small flaws of everyday life.

Instead, it forces an uncomfortable dive into the manipulative scam of a criminal woman. Nicole Kidman, as blonde and straight as she was in the past, is the cornerstone of a spiritual center, which promises speedy recovery of the soul. Whoever crosses the threshold and dedicates himself, on time, to the activities promoted by Kidman will benefit from a profound understanding of himself, a prelude to an unprecedented capacity to perform. Should be the embodiment of goodness, Kidman, selfless and generous. What awaits its guests, however, has nothing to do with what is sponsored by the centre’s thousands of advertisements. A nightmare will take shape before their eyes, helpless and helpless.

