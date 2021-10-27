Nine perfect strangers, the new miniseries of Amazon Prime Video – Magazine

A luxurious wellness center should be a place for relaxation and recharging, but not if Nicole Kidman manages it: on Friday, August 20, it will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video the TV miniseries ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, which in fact tells us about the dark sides of the healing holidays for the rich. To interpret it is a cast of luxury and among the creators there is the author of two important precedents such as ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Undoing’. However, the criticism was divided on the goodness of the final result.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, all about the miniseries

As announced by the title, the plot tells of nine people who have never met before and who come together in a

remote luxury spa resort. There are those who are there to get back into shape, those to give new impetus to their lives and those for reasons that they can’t even admit to themselves. Over the next ten days, they are promised, they will be able to embark on a journey of healing and awareness that will change their lives forever. There is a problem: the resort is not what it seems and

his guests are about to discover several secrets, on them as well as on the owner and manager of the structure.

The ‘Nine Little Strangers’ miniseries was created by

David E. Kelley, creator of ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Undoing’, along with

John Henry Butterworth, previously author of titles such as ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, ‘Fair Game – Spy Hunt’ and ‘Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge’. Kelley and Butterworth wrote the screenplay based on the novel ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ by

Liane Moriarty, author among other things of the book ‘Big Little Lies’ from which the homonymous TV series was based. At the direction of all the episodes we find

Jonathan Levine (‘Do the wrong thing’, ‘Warm Bodies’, ’50 and 50′, ‘It doesn’t happen, but if it happens …’).

As for the cast, we have already mentioned the presence of

Nicole Kidman, which we saw in the TV series ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Undoing’, as well as in the films ‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘Aquaman’ and ‘The Hours’ (which won her the Oscar for Best Actress). Next to her are the Oscar nominees

Melissa McCarthy (‘Original copy’, ‘The bride’s friends’) e

Michael Shannon (‘Revolutionary Road’, ‘Nocturnal Animals’), as well as the two Emmy winner

Bobby Cannavale (for ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’), a

Regina Hall (‘Support the Girls’),

Samara Weaving (‘Three posters in Ebbing, Mossouri’) e

Luke Evans (‘The beauty and the Beast’).

The trailer dubbed in Italian

Curiously, the trailer contains an inaccuracy: an overlay claims that Regina Halle and Luke Evans have also been nominated for an Oscar. It’s not true.

Reviews and how to watch the TV series

By and large, critics agree that the main cast’s interpretations are valid, but

was divided on the effectiveness of the plot, specifically about how she builds the mystery behind Nicole Kidman’s character’s actions. Overall, a summary of the various opinions expressed could be that we are not looking at David E. Kelly’s best work, but not at worst either. In short, on average well, but without enthusiasm.



The ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ miniseries consists of

eight episodes which last about an hour each: Amazon Prime Video publishes the first three on August 20 and the following on a weekly basis.