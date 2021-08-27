Nine Perfect Strangers, the plot and why to see the new TV series with Nicole Kidman

For a total of eight episodes, the first are already available on the platform while the others will arrive on a weekly basis.

Nine Perfect Strangers is the tv series with Nicole Kidman which debuted last August 20 on Amazon Prime Video, also visible on Sky Q and NOW , worldwide except USA and China.

Filming began in Australia in 2019 and went on for several months, seeing the actors involved (even in full pandemic) in the realization of the project they were enthusiastic about.

The drama is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty , Australian author who became famous thanks to this bestseller. The series is produced by the same team as The Undoing And Big Little Lies, with David E. Kelley And Bruna Papandrea, while the screenplay was entrusted to John Henry Butterworth.

Nine Perfect Strangers, the plot

Nine Perfect Strangers, the trailer of the series with Nicole Kidman

The series comes to life in a luxury wellness center, which aims to lead its customers towards a process of “healing and transformation”.

The protagonists are nine characters who meet in this center to try to “heal” from the stress of the city, of hectic lives and more. Some have the goal of losing weight; others to improve their lives and still others to be able to live with some dramas that have marked their lives.

These people, nine complete strangers, begin a path to improve themselves and try to acquire new awareness about themselves and their lives.

Nicole Kidman plays the role of Masha, the director of the spa who will have the role of keeping an eye on and heal the body and mind of the people who choose to take part in this healing process. Everyone’s stay seems like a peaceful period of peace and rest but none of the nine strangers can even remotely imagine what awaits them.

Why see the series?

In addition to the well-known faces and the excellent acting tests on which Nine Perfect Strangers is built, it is certainly worth focusing on the work also for this aura of mystery that hovers over the characters.

Seeing nine people trying to escape the pounding rhythms of life, between New Age practices and “alternative therapies” makes us reflect on how everyone handles problems and pain in a unique and different way from the others. Before being a “simple” series or a “simple” book, Nine Perfect Strangers seems to be a cross-section of the times we live in, made even more difficult by the health emergency (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), between stress and various and possible neuroses.

A mystery to the Agatha Christie, a veil of satire towards these unconventional therapeutic practices, the idea that all people can come to a breaking point; this and much more make the Amazon series an interesting product that is keeping millions of viewers glued to the screen.

We will see in a few weeks what will be the epilogue of Nine Perfect Strangers, for the moment we just have to wait for the release of the new episode.