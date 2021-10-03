«Nine Perfect Strangers», the trailer of the Amazon series with Nicole Kidman

It should be the promise, in the middle of the green, of a newfound harmony. But, the gigantic structure that, in the trailer of Nine Perfect Strangers, seems to welcome those who need to get back in touch with her innermost self, she soon reveals something other than what a first and quick glance might have suggested. That promise, with swimming pool and large spaces, of a rediscovered harmony will, in reality, be a prelude to the end. “The Beginning of the End,” sings a female voice in the footage released by Amazon, which will broadcast in full in the second half of the year Nine Perfect Strangers, new series created by the creators of Big Little Lies And The Undoing.

The production, an adaptation of the novel that Liane Moriarty wrote in 2018, is the story of a rehabilitation center, where every technique and exercise, where every attempt to let go of the past to find oneself in a happy present is, in reality, part of a manipulative process, aimed at depersonalizing who the object is. “Now you are mine, and you are happy to be mine,” is the voice that echoes in the silence, while the blonde Nicole Kidman – a restless calm, the same as de The perfect woman – talk to their guests. “You are mine,” he reiterates in the trailer, starring in a series with a stellar cast.

Nine Perfect Strangers has on his side, among others, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale and Melissa McCarthy.

