Nine Perfect Strangers, the trailer of the miniseries with Nicole Kidman on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated eight-episode series Nine Perfect Strangers, which will be available worldwide on August 20, except the US and China.

Based on the novel of the same name by Australian author Liane Moriarty – New York Times bestseller – Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the team ofBig Little Liesand played by Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy on their first project together.

Filmed in Australia, the seriesdramais set in a luxury wellness resort that promises a process of healing and transformation.

The story revolves around nine stressed-out characters who live in the city and try to follow a path to have a better lifestyle. Supervising them during the ten-day stay is the director of the center Masha (Kidman), a woman whose mission is to restore their minds and their bodies. But these nine strangers have no idea what awaits them.

The cast also includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.Nine Perfect Strangersstars Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories, David E Kelley, Melissa McCarthy, John Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Jonathan Levine, Molly Allen and Liane Moriarty as executive producers.

The series is written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth and directed by Jonathan Levine.

The first three episodes ofNine Perfect Strangerswill debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 20. Subsequent episodes will be available on a weekly basis.