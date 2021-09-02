Nine Perfect Strangers where to see the tv series on tv, streaming, reruns

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS WHERE TO SEE. From Wednesday 18 August 2021 the new TV series starring Nicole Kidman arrives on Hulu and Prime Video. Here are all the info on how to watch the episodes on TV, streaming and replication on demand. ALL ABOUT #NINEPERFECTSTRANGERS

Nine Perfect Strangers where to see the TV series in Italian

In the USA and Canada, the episodes of the new TV series starring Nicole Kidman air on Hulu on Wednesdays starting from 18 August 2021. Local fans of the serial don’t have to wait long to see the episodes in Italian. In fact, these are put online on the same day, therefore always on Wednesday, on the Prime Video on-demand platform, therefore starting from 18 August 2021 with one episode per week.

Nine Perfect Strangers streaming on Prime Video

To keep up with American programming, therefore, you must be subscribed to Prime Video, which holds the exclusive rights for Italy. All episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers streaming with Nicole Kidman will be available on demand on the platform on Wednesday and will therefore be visible for Prime Video subscribers on pc, smartphones, tablets and smart tvs.

