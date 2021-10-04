Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman on Prime Video August 20: The New Photos

The miniseries reunites Nicole Kidman with the Big Little Lies team and The Undoing.

Amazon announced that the awaited new miniseries Nine complete strangers, adaptation of the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, will be available in streaming in Italy on Prime Video from 20 August. Produced by the same team behind the acclaimed Big Little Lies And The Undoing, the drama once again involves the Australian actress in the lead role Nicole Kidman, flanked by a stellar cast that includes among others Melissa McCarthy And Luke Evans. Pending the arrival on TV, the platform shows a new preview of the miniseries through the official photos below.

Nine Perfect Strangers: The plot of the miniseries coming to Prime Video

Written by the award-winning David E. Kelley along with John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, Nine complete strangers is set in an elegant spa that promises a healing and transformation process for its clients. Here, nine strangers living in the same city find themselves sharing the same goal: to make their lives better. Supervising them during the ten-day stay in the facility is the director of the center, Masha (Kidman), a woman whose mission is to restore their minds and their bodies. But none of them have the slightest idea what to expect.

Loading... Advertisements

In the eight episodes produced they also act Tiffany Boone (Hunters), Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), Regina Hall (Black Monday), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Asher Keddie (Stateless), Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire), Grace Van Patten And Samara Weaving (Hollywood).

Check out Prime Video

