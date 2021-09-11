

Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman

ROME – The eight-episode series Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman arrives on Amazon Prime from August 20, based on the novel of the same name by Australian author Liane Moriarty – New York Times bestseller – Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the team of ” Big Little Lies ” and played by Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy on their first project together. Filmed in Australia, the series is set in a luxury wellness resort that promises a process of healing and transformation. The story revolves around nine stressed-out characters who live in the city and try to follow a path to have a better lifestyle. Watching them over their ten-day stay is center director Masha (Kidman), a woman whose mission is to restore their minds and bodies, but these nine strangers have no idea what to expect. Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg also leave. The series is written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth and directed by Jonathan Levine.

