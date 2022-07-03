Nine reservoirs increase their levels after the passage of a tropical wave

The heavy downpours recorded by the nearby passage of a tropical wave allowed most of the reservoirs to increase their levels, according to the daily update offered by the Water and sewage Authority (AAA).

Nine of the 11 reservoirs in Puerto Rico received rain, with the exception of Guajataca and Cerrillos, according to the AAA graph. The most benefited was Carraízo, who increased 1.64 meters. The large amount of water caused PRASA to carry out a controlled opening of the gates in this dam.

Graph on the level of the reservoirs, updated on July 3, 2022. (Capture)

The Toa Vaca and Guajataca reservoirs continue at the Operational Adjustment level, with La Plata, Cidra and Cerrillos still at the Observation level.

Although the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan had anticipated that the tropical wave would not be enough to end the drought, the precipitation was extensive, mainly in the eastern region of Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.

According to preliminary estimates shared by the SNM, Between 2 am Saturday and 6 am Sunday, up to 8 inches of rain accumulated in areas of the east. The entire eastern area accumulated more than 2 inches of rain. Meanwhile, parts of Vieques accumulated between 4 to 5 inches.

On Thursday, the United States Drought Monitor (USDM, in English) reported that the extent of the severe drought suffered by the island increased from 8.33% to 17.70% in one week. The outlook worsened in the east, interior and part of the south.

The new day requested an update from AAA on plans for service interruptions and awaits a response.