Nine teams interested in signing Robinson Canó

After being designated for assignment by the Metson May 2, the veteran second baseman, Robinson Canopassed the seven day waivers and is now free to sign with any team who is interested in him.

According to a statement from his father, Mr. José Canó, his son would have at least nine pending organizations to negotiate a new agreement after being released by New York, with everything and the almost 45 million dollars that are still owed to him in salary until 2023.

By being left out of the Mets, other teams could sign him for a prorated amount of the minimum salary of $700,000 this season and also the minimum of $710,000 in 2023.

Before being cut from the Queens roster, Canó was batting .195 (8 hits in 41 at-bats) with one home run, three RBIs and a .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances with the current East Division leaders. of the National League.

After seven seasons in the Major Leagues, the 39-year-old Dominican infielder Canó has a career average of .302, with 335 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and an .842 OPS.