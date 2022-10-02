Nine years have passed since the premiere of Chicas Armadas y Peligrosas

If you are a fan of comedy, The Heat is a movie that you cannot miss, because with a dynamic routine, consistent plot and an iconic duo, it has all the necessary elements to be an excellent popcorn film, which premiered on 4 October 2013 and is now available on Disney/Star Plus.

And it is that to tell the truth, the film starring the legendary Sandra Bullock (Bird Box) and Melissa McCarthy (whom we will see as Ursula in the live-action of The Little Mermaid) has aged correctly, bordering on the ridiculous in some scenes, but balancing with doses of tension, action and even some quite explicit.

Why is The Heat a funny movie?

Known in Spain as Special Corps, Sandra Bullock repeats its winning formula for Miss Congeniality (2000), playing a rude FBI agent unlucky in love, and with a particular case on her hands. However, this time she meets Detective Mullins (McCarthy), whose explosive and insolent personality is the true soul of the tape.

Although together they repeat the “good police-bad police” cliché, they know how to put on a good show on screen, with characters that (curiously) develop as the plot progressesin turn that the film subtly exposes the sexism that women face in the police world.

Likewise, the plot twist is brilliantly planned in Katie Dippold’s script, making the climax of the story generate a sense of uncertainty, although in the final stretch ends up falling into multiple clichés of gender; where perhaps the most obvious is the monologue of the main antagonist.

A hit for international critics

Although Armed and Dangerous only got 66% approval on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 71 from the audience, most of the comments turned out to be positive, where critic Christy Lemire emphasizes the experience of director Paul Feig, who also He worked on A small favor (2018), in the comedy genre.

On the other hand, there are those who believe that the film is actually disappointing, since its execution is messy and weak, although there is no doubt that the chemistry between the protagonists is one of the greatest strengths; where in an interview with People magazine, Melissa McCarthy revealed that she was incredibly nervous to meet Bullock, so her first interaction turned out to be quite awkward.

A cast of first

In addition to the protagonists of The Lost City (2022) and Ghostbusters (2016), The Heat also features the participation of Michael McDonald, Melissa McCarthy, Demián Bichir, and Marlon Wayans.