Nine years of success: the irresistible rise of BTS

(AFP) – At the height of their glory, South Korean K-pop superstars BTS have announced they are taking a break to focus on their solo careers, after nine hits.

The news had the effect of a bomb Tuesday evening among the fans and plunged the stock market price of their label HYBE, which hastened to put things into perspective by assuring that the seven boys would continue their collaborations.

AFP looks back on the journey of this record machine.

– 2013: the beginnings –

On June 13, 2013, a group of seven boys was launched: BTS.

The members, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V are chosen by recruitment or auditions and undergo intensive training before the launch of the group.

– 2017: The American Dream –

Already stars at home in South Korea, the seven trendy boys are setting out to conquer the biggest musical market in the world: the United States.

They become the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards party.

– 2018: top of the charts –

A vivid illustration of the appeal of South Koreans: BTS becomes the first K-pop group to climb to the top of the album chart in the United States.

In May 2018, the group topped the Billboard 200, which ranks albums by sales, downloads and streaming, with their album “Love yourself: Tear”.

– The United Nations –

As its cultural footprint asserts itself in the world, BTS is invited in 2018 to speak before the United Nations. Its members urge young people to be themselves.

Addressing a packed house at the launch of a UNICEF campaign for young people, the leader of the group RM urges young people to “speak out”, regardless of their race, gender or race. identify.

– First break –

After conquering the United States and England, BTS is taking its first “long” break in 2019, explaining that it needs to “recharge and refresh”.

But, a few weeks later, the group went on tour again, including a show in Saudi Arabia.

– 2020, from “Dynamite” –

In September 2020, BTS became the first South Korean group to top the American singles chart with their title “Dynamite”, performed entirely in English.

A few hours earlier, BTS stole the MTV Video Music Awards’ Best Pop award from heavyweights such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

– 2021: second break –

In December 2021, HYBE announced that BTS was taking “a second long official rest period” in order to find new inspiration.

Soon the group was performing together again, with a series of sold-out concerts in Seoul in March 2022, their first shows in their country since the start of the pandemic.

– 2022: the White House –

In June 2022, BTS meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House and speaks out against anti-Asian racism in the United States.

– New break? –

BTS announces that the group is going on hiatus in order to allow the members to focus on their solo careers.

Speaking to their groupies in a Youtube video to mark the group’s 9th anniversary, the seven boys say they are “exhausted” and say they need time on their own.

Their label HYBE played down the announcement by assuring that the musicians will carry out “individual and team projects simultaneously”.