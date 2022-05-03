Ninel Conde abandoned her curves and became Margarita La Diosa de la Cumbia at the sixth gala of ‘Your Face Sounds Like Me 2’. Yes, with a double chin, a tunic for a dress, rolls of extra pounds all over the ‘Bombón Asesino’ not only passed his test, but ended up crying.

Did you get depressed when you saw yourself in the mirror? No, that’s not the reason, But she couldn’t hold back her tears when, after singing, the real Margarita appeared, dressed just like her..

It is that Ninel told that The Goddess of Cumbia became a true emotional support for her in one of the worst moments of her lifewhen her mother died and they were working together.

“She was with me in a very difficult moment, when my mother died.“Ninel said through tears.

The truth is that Ninel, who lives from her image and her body, did not mind losing all her forms, In fact, the real Margarita looked thinner than Conde’s.. But ‘El Bombón Asesino’ was able not only to fulfill the dream of honoring someone so important to her, but they also ended up singing a duet.

