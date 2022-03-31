Ninel Conde and 4 best paid Mexican women in host content | instagram

“onlyfans is a content subscription service based in London. Content creators can earn revenue from users who subscribe to their profile, called “fans.” It allows creators to receive funds directly from their fans with a monthly subscription, one-time payment, or pay-per-view.”

That is the definition that can be obtained from the platform that these five Mexicans use, since it is said that the idea of ​​the platform began in 2016, however, it was not until 2020 that the pandemic began that went viral, likewise, taking more popularity among various people.

Since on this platform there are celebrities of different categories and people that we see every day on the street, who were encouraged to get on this platform. Since the purpose for which it was created is to be able to monetize their profession, you can find content of all kinds, fitness trainers, models, public figures, and also racy content.

These beautiful Mexican public figures were encouraged to open an OnlyFans account and this is what they earn.

Ninel Count

Ninel Conde is a 45-year-old singer and actress, but let me tell you that she is not nicknamed “Bombón” for nothing, she is a beautiful woman with a statuesque figure, very well preserved for her age.

Well, it is said that if you buy her subscription of 20 dollars a month (around $411 Mexicans) you participate in raffles for dinners or coexistence with her and you are creditor of videos and images of the beautiful Ninel Count.

Ninel Conde and 4 best paid Mexican women in host content. Photo: Instagram.



Celia Lora

Celia Lora is known as the daughter of the famous Mexican rock singer Alex Lora, she has been a participant in many reality shows, she has been a model making racy content.

So that Celia Lora It is also in this count, its monthly subscription has a cost of 17.50 dollars, which is equivalent to around $350 Mexican pesos, if you pay this amount you have the right to content from Celia that is risqué and very daring.

Yanet Garcia

Yanet García became known for giving the climatic space in the morning program Hoy, broadcast by Televisa in 2019, and later changed to Univisión, playing the role of host.

Currently, she is dedicated to sharing routines on her Instagram and sharing content on OnlyFans, her monthly fee is $20, converting to Mexican pesos is approximately $400.

On that platform, Yanet Garcia share videos with little outfits that leave very little to the imagination.

Sweet Single

Sweet Single is a woman from the state of Chihuahua, has an industrial engineering degree and is a model, however she also has an OnlyFans account.

At a cost of 5 dollars a month, equivalent to $100 Mexicans, it shares exclusive content that leaves very little to the imagination.

danyancat

danyancat She is a youtuber of almost 27 years of age, usually the content that she uploads to the YouTube platform is usually comedy.

But the content that she uploads to the OnlyFans platform is more risqué, this girl charges 15 dollars a month, which means that approximately $300 Mexicans.