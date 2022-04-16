Ninel Conde and other celebrities who had much younger partners

Incredible as it may seem, people are still surprised when a woman dates a younger man. Fortunately, there are many people who turn a deaf ear to these prejudices, such is the case of Ninel Count and other celebrities.

Let’s remember some of the most famous women in entertainment who have dated or are currently with a man much younger than them.

5 famous women who have dated smaller men

1.Shakira

Shakira wrote a song about her husband, the footballer Gerard Piqué, and refers to their age difference. The track “23” includes the lyrics, “Hey, do you believe?/Do you believe in fate?/Cause I do what I did then/When you were only 23.”

The couple, who met when he was 23, have an age difference of ten years. Exactly ten years, because they have the same birthday. She turned 45 and he turned 35 on February 2.

2.Britney Spears

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari they got together in 2016 when he starred in the music video for the song “Slumber Party.” Spears is now 40 years old, while actor and fitness trainer Asghari is 28. A 12-year age difference doesn’t seem like an issue for Spears and Asghari, but just to put things in perspective, Asghari is two years younger than Jamie Lynn Spears, the pop star’s younger sister.

3. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

One of the newer couples on this list is Olivia Wilde Y Harry Styles, which are nine years apart. According to rumors, the 38-year-old actress and director and the 28-year-old singer began dating in early 2022.

They met on the set of the upcoming movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” which Wilde is directing with Styles as one of the stars.

4. Ninel Conde

In 2018, the singer and actress Ninel Count got married with Larry Ramos, a young Mexican businessman who was 38 years old at the time. At the time, this relationship was controversial, not only because they had only been dating for a few months and she was a few years older than him, but because Larry is involved in fraud and millionaire scams.

At the moment, Larry Ramos He is a fugitive from justice, while Ninel Count he is doing everything possible to cut all ties with him.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Fans were shocked when Priyanka Chopra started dating Nick Jonas, but after about three years together, they’re still going strong. The 39-year-old actress and the 29-year-old singer got engaged in July 2018 just a couple of months after they officially started dating, and tied the knot in December of that same year.

What other age-gap celebrity couples do you know?