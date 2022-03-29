Ninel Conde becomes Thalía for “Your face sounds like me” | INSTAGRAM

The new reality Show in which Ninel Conde is participating has already begun, your face sounds familiar to me, it reached the viewers’ screens and was in charge of interpreting Thaliabecoming her in the best way he could.

But, how was the reception of the public or the judges? Could it be that he managed to interpret his talented colleague of the music industrywe will tell you what happened this Sunday.

The famous “Chocolate“He made a lot of effort, he was analyzing the aforementioned woman very well interpretercopying some of his ways of moving, however, everyone considered that his interpretation seemed to cause laughter instead of something serious.

The judges let him know that his voice did not sound much like him and therefore did not receive top marksbut what an effort he did, he generated excellent entertainment for viewers.

performed the song brown skinwell made up and with a wig similar to the hairstyles that the artist uses, copying almost all the details that appeared in his official video.

Ratings received a 5 – 7 – 4 and 5, and although it might seem that it is a very low rating Sherlyn are last performing “La Bichota”.









Ninel Conde is giving everything and the most important thing is that she is having fun, taking advantage of every moment on stage, which is one of those favorite places in the world, something that gives her the opportunity to be the happiest at least while she is participating.

That is why the Mexican will continue to make an effort and probably this coming weekend her interpretation of Jennifer Lopez will be a little more serious, but it is like that without stopping to enjoy it.

Stay Show News and keep interesting about this famous and many others, the best news about the show, entertainment and more.