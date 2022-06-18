Ninel Conde celebrates brand in networks with spicy photo

Ninel Countthe famous Mexican singer and actress, celebrated a new brand on her social networks in a very special way, as she “consented” her fans with a spicy publication.

Through his official Instagram account, the “Bombón Asesino” celebrated reaching 5.3 million followers on this social network with a small cake and a photo in which he appears showing off his tremendous curves while wearing a two-piece swimsuit .

Also read: Club América: Sory Kaba and the Africans who have reached Liga MX

“We are already 5.3 MILLION in this family ️. I celebrate you, life and everything good that happens. Thank you for all your love, my chocolates. I send you 5.3 MILLION kisses, ”the singer wrote on her networks.

In addition to continuing her career in the media, Ninel Conde has become a figure in social networks, since only on Instagram she has more than 5.2 million followers.