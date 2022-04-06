Ninel Conde compares herself to Jennifer Lopez | Special: Instagram

Mexican singer, Ninel Conde, imitated Jennifer López during the second gala of the reality show “Your face sounds like me” and published images of her characterization through her social networks comparing herself to the legendary Diva from the Bronx.

Ninel Conde performed the song “El Anillo” on the stage of the popular TelevisaUnivision show wearing a spectacular long-sleeved bodysuit made of mesh, glitter and flowers that she complemented with a detachable skirt and tall silver boots.

The 45-year-old actress and singer captivated viewers with his impressive characterizationwearing a platinum blonde wig with extra-long dreadlocks and heavy makeup that highlighted her smoky eyes, her tanned cheeks and her full nude lips.

On March 27, the new season of “Your face is familiar to me”a reality show hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras and Rafael Araneda where eight celebrity contestants become musical icons looking for the perfect imitation.

At every Sunday gala Ninel CountSherlyn, Kika Edgar, Yahir, Helen Ochoa, Michael Stuar, Christian Daniel and Manny Cruz grace the stage to be judged by the panel of judges made up of Angélica Vale, Charytín Goyco, Víctor Manuelle and Edén Muñoz.

At the premiere of the reality show, the famous artist from Toluca de Lerdo, State of Mexico, made the audience dance with the song “Brown Skin” impersonating Thalia and during the second gala he captivated with his musical presentation imitating Jennifer López.

Throughout his successful career in the entertainment industry, “The Killer Bomb”has starred in memorable photo shoots, iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned international brands.

Ninel Conde is one of the most popular celebrities on social networks, she has more than five million followers on her official accounts and usually shares her favorite poses in which she appears dressed in outfits by renowned fashion designers.