Ninel Conde dances provocatively in a bikini while on a yacht in Acapulco

Ninel Count continues to succeed as a singer and businesswoman, but her beauty was once again exposed on social networks, where she shared with millions of fans that She returned to the beaches of Acapulco, Guerrero, to enjoy the weather and show off in tiny bikinis.

“El Bombón Asesino” was presented last weekend in the state of Guerrero, so he took advantage of his visit to show off his great body on the beach and during a yacht ride, where he also showed off moving his curves in a very provocative way.

It was exactly through her official Instagram profile, where the singer and actress shared a little of what she is enjoying in Mexico, so she did not hesitate to post a video in which she appears wearing a tiny gold-hued bikini that exposed her curves as she danced provocatively aboard a yacht.

“Enjoy every moment of life… that’s called happiness“, Was the phrase with which Ninel accompanied the publication that has been reproduced more than 230 thousand times.

Shortly before, the television star thanked his audience for the reception he gave him and revealed that he would take a few days off in the beautiful port of Acapulco, Guerrero.

“This is how I wake up today! In this paradise. Thanks to my beautiful people who yesterday gave me their best energy at the show. Today a well-deserved rest in this my beautiful Acapulco. Remember… What you decree comes! ”, Was the text with which she accompanied a postcard in which she appears in white mini shorts and shows a little of her laundry abdomen while posing under the sun’s rays.

While, in another recording, she modeled this same outfit from the beach.

Without a doubt, Ninel Conde continues to demonstrate that at 45 she has one of the best bodies in the show, which is why a few months ago she decided to join the famous OnlyFans exclusive content platform where she has also had the approval of subscribers.

That is why he recently traveled to Los Angeles, California, for the production of new special material to pamper his most demanding audience and announced it with the help of a sensual photograph in which he posed with a light black outfit that fell in love with thousands. .

You might also be interested in:

–VIDEO: Ninel Conde reveals the part of the body that her OnlyFans followers most want to see

–Larry Ramos would be dead: ex-partner of Ninel Conde would have been betrayed, says Argentine journalist

–Ninel Conde forgets the problems with her daughter to show off her shapely rearguard with tight leggings