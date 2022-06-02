Entertainment

Ninel Conde even shows her sins showing off her figure under the sun

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

The radiant and attractive Mexican singer, Ninel Counthas unleashed the madness of her followers on social networks, showing off the most hidden aspects of her provocative figure while enjoying the summer heat.

The best known as ‘La Bombón Asesino’ for her popular melody, she shared on her personal account at Instagramthe video where she shows her entire physique without leaving anything to the imagination with a string swimsuit.

Also read: Melanie Pavola shows off her charms with a “spicy” photo in a translucent bodysuit

“I behave pretty … How is your Wednesday I read you,” he wrote.

After making said publication viral, the responses and reactions from his more than five million followers were immediate. Instagramshowing his admiration for the beauty of Ninel Conde with hundreds of compliments in the comments.

Also read: Yuliett Torres shows off her “little treasure” by the pool

Follow us on

I have a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, in the media I have experience in radio in sports programs. I am currently an editor for Soy Futbol and the show Fotbolero Focus. Am

see more

Source link

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez combines straight jeans and herringbone blazer in a casual look

3 mins ago

how to steal the exquisite looks of the fashion icon of our generation?

3 mins ago

Isabela Merced joins Dakota Johnson in the cast of Madame Web

14 mins ago

Series to marathon today available on Disney + Spain

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button