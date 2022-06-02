Ninel Conde even shows her sins showing off her figure under the sun

The radiant and attractive Mexican singer, Ninel Counthas unleashed the madness of her followers on social networks, showing off the most hidden aspects of her provocative figure while enjoying the summer heat.

The best known as ‘La Bombón Asesino’ for her popular melody, she shared on her personal account at Instagramthe video where she shows her entire physique without leaving anything to the imagination with a string swimsuit.

“I behave pretty … How is your Wednesday I read you,” he wrote.

After making said publication viral, the responses and reactions from his more than five million followers were immediate. Instagramshowing his admiration for the beauty of Ninel Conde with hundreds of compliments in the comments.

