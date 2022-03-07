Ninel Conde exposes her dazzling curves with a tiny and “comfortable” pajamas

This weekend Ninel Count He showed off his beauty again before millions of fans of social networks, but this time he did not appear from the beach or by the pool with his usual bikinazos, because it was from the comfort of his home where showed off her slim figure thanks to a sexy pajama set.

“El Bombón Asesino” does not stop working, because a few days ago she was confirmed as one of the talents that will participate in ‘Tu Cara Me Suena’, in addition to continuing her role as a businesswoman with a line of slimming products; However, she has also taken time to pamper the pupil of her 5 million followers that she has conquered within her official Instagram account.

And it is that the television star reappeared posing from a sofa with the tiny set of clothes that she uses to sleep and that, fortunately for her faithful admirers, also exposed her shapely curves.

“I woke up very comfortable today… So much so, that I want to have you here in your pajamas with me. Would you like to accompany me?“, pointed out the also singer as a description of the postcard that exceeded 20 thousand heart-shaped reactions in a few hours.

He also explained that said image is part of the exclusive content that he shares on the content page designed for his true fans, which he joined a few weeks ago and that has given much to talk about.

“In my OnlyFans I share ALL my exclusive content, so that you can accompany me and we can also talk for a while,” he added.

As part of the advances that the voluptuous television star continually shares, days before she published a sensual postcard that conquered thousands of hearts, because in it she reappeared with her back to the camera wearing a tiny bikini.

He also published a daring selfie in front of the mirror in which he appeared again wearing a gold string bikini with which her spectacular anatomy It was seen by at least 75 thousand fans who qualified it with a Like.

While, from the beach, Ninel Count The temperature rose again thanks to a two-piece blue swimsuit that she combined with light lace pants that allowed her to show part of the exercised figure that she maintains at 45 years old.

You may also like:

–’Tu Cara Me Suena’ 2022: They are the famous participants

–Larry Ramos, husband of Ninel Conde, puts the house in the name of someone else to avoid being repossessed

–Giovanni Medina would be premiering romance with a Brazilian model