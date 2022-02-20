Ninel Conde exposes her statuesque figure and perfect tan with a fiery blue bikini

Although love does not smile on him and he has had bitter moments with almost all his sentimental partners, Ninel Count She continues to show that beauty is one of her great allies, so she does not hesitate to show off to her fans on social networks that she has one of the best bodies in the show, as she demonstrated this weekend with a sensual photograph that caught the eye of thousands.

On this occasion, the Mexican singer and actress published a photograph in which she can be seen posing under the sun’s rays with a fiery blue bikini that showed her spectacular marked abdomen and tiny waist as she cools off a bit.

“This is a reminder to put on your bathing suit and go out and take your vitamin D, because Life is better under this little sun. Remember that taking a break is also valid. I love you! ”, She wrote at the bottom of the sexy publication that she received the love and admiration of her public, because in a few hours they qualified her with a red heart and sent her a shower of flattering comments.

But this has not been all in recent days, because to show that she is a lover of the sea, the sand and the sun, “El Bombón Asesino” also showed off her tanned skin and sculptural anatomy while posing from a rocky area facing the Miami sea , Fla.

On that occasion, she appeared wearing a tiny red two-piece swimsuit, with which she fell in love with more than 22 thousand fans showing her shapely figure, all this while sharing a message of self-love with which she remembered the month in which lovers are celebrated.

“I decide to celebrate love for myself, for what God has allowed me to achieve so far and for the future that awaits me. This month and those that follow. We can do everything if we have faith, this is a reminder! We are capable of achieving incredible things if we believe in ourselves and we put our faith in God”, said the celebrity who has decided to focus on her career and a new stage as a businesswoman, in which she has also been criticized for recommending her line of slimming products to minors.

