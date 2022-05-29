Ninel Conde exudes passion in her elegant photo shoot | INSTAGRAM

The famous mexican artistNinel Conde, has been working hard on various sessions photographic and presenting us the results through their social networks, this time we will approach one of them, one published in their account Instagram officer who has received a lot of attention.

On this occasion he used a red background with which he dedicated himself to lavish passion before the camera, wearing a nice outfit in white, the upper part with some very interesting plans of a thin fabric and in the lower part a pair of pants also in the same tone, a perfect combination.

In addition, the famous also wears some nice long earrings, some rings, perfect makeup and a very nice hairstyle even more beautiful than we are used to seeing, simply a professional doing what she likes so much.

He quickly garnered thousands of likes, but not only did he share his beauty but also a phrase that she considers necessary to know, words with which she seeks to make her followers reflect so that they apply it in their lives.

“If someone betrays you once it’s your fault, but if he betrays you twice then the fault will be yours”, phrase he said Eleanor Rooseveltpart of that great experience that you have obtained over the years in her life, an excellent way to contribute something more than her physique to the people who are aware of her to support her and that it be something mutual.

Ninel Conde shares her new session, wasting passion before her followers.



Ninel Conde also wants her fans to be able to learn some other things from her, such as exercise and eating routines, so she opened a secondary account where she invites us to learn with her, right now she is at her best physical stage, she even looks like a fitness model.

In the comments we can see how her fans came to thank her for the phrase, for the photo and above all for the great attention she pays them, she is active practically every day and of course she feels very happy with the great communication that she has achieved with its fan base.

She also invites us to pay that monthly subscription for her page only for fans, sometimes sharing some advances and in Show News we will continue to inform you of the most interesting things about her, as well as other news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and more, so that Do not miss it.