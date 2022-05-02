Ninel Conde is proud, she is presumed in a red dress | INSTAGRAM

The famous mexican artistNinel Conde, was celebrating with her Instagram followers children’s dayWithout you I am not very proud inviting us to feel the same, while she showed off in an impressive red gala dress.

In addition, she accompanied her outfit with very nice earrings and a necklace that combined perfectly, her impeccable makeup and of course her imposing attitude as always.

This is one of the recent publications of the actress in its Instagram official, piece of entertainment that worked perfectly for her fans to have a great time watching her and of course also celebrating this very special day that just happened this Saturday.

There were more than 14,000 people who were encouraged to leave their “likes”, many of them also took the opportunity to thank Ninel, leaving her Congratulations and also declaring all that love and admiration I feel for her, there is no doubt that she has become one of the most beloved.

Ninel Conde shares how proud she is and how beautiful she looks in this elegant red dress.



Ninel Conde loves to be in contact with her audience and that is why she shares so many posts on her social networks, always looking to entertain them, contribute something to them or even invite us to follow her new project where she gives us her famous tips.

The singer has been investing a lot of her time creating videos where she explains her exercise routines, giving beauty and health tips, focusing on this industry that has caught her attention and is now one of her priorities.

And to finish, we only have to invite you to continue on Show News so you can enjoy and learn more about this celebrity and many others, news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and much more.