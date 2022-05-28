Ninel Conde models from the bathtub, ready for more content | INSTAGRAM

We know very well how committed our dear is mexican artistNinel Conde, with the creation of her content, has been focusing much of her energy on this industry for several months now, which has allowed her to generate excellent income, preparing the most flirty photos and videos she can.

This time he showed off from the comfort of his bathtub, he introduced himself while he was still wearing one of his beautiful sets of clothes, although of course everything was planned for his followers to get the most out of his work.

The “famous Bombon” take care of every single detail, you bathe very well placed, a really professional make-up, yes your positive and perfect for your admirers to enjoy a while watching you on their screens, and it was an excellent decision to open this website only for admirers, something that They have been asking for it for a long time.

In the photograph we can see how she is lying in the bathtub, thinking about how good it feels to have become one of the people with the highest number of subscriptions on said platform, as well as of course still having some concerts in Mexico and the United States which he will present very soon, he already has a list of dates.

He even visited his country and addressed the forums of the Televisa morning show TODAYwhere she was sharing with us how excited she is to continue enjoying her facet as an artist, getting on stage and enjoying the applause that her audience is always ready to give her.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE BEAUTIFUL PHOTO OF NINEL

Ninel Conde shared previews of her new content “only for her fans.”



In addition, Ninel Conde has also invested a lot of time in the gym, even now it could be said that she is physically at her best, she seems like a true fitness model and she has also shared with us that food is a very important element that she has taken care of to achieve it.

She also opened a secondary account where she shares her famous Ninel tips, revealing some of her secrets, such as her constant use of compression garments, a technique that she considers has been used for many years and used by thousands of women who check if they work.

We recommend that you stick with Show News so that you can continue enjoying the best content of this celebrity and many others, as well as so that you are aware of the most interesting news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and much more that we recommend you not to miss.