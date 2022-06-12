Entertainment

Ninel Conde raises the temperature with a photo from the beach

Ninel Conde, the famous Mexican singer and actress, fell in love with her thousands of fans through her social networks by sharing a spicy publication in which she appears showing off her worked figure from the beach.

Through his official Instagram account, the “Bombón Asesino” showed that he is better than ever at 45 years old, by posting a photograph in which he appears showing off his curves in a red two-piece swimsuit.

“Saturday to relax and get some sun! Weeks full of work are coming with my concert tour, ”the Mexican singer wrote in a post that was filled with compliments in her comments.

In addition to continuing her career in the media, Ninel Conde has become a figure in social networks, since only on Instagram she has more than 5.2 million followers.

