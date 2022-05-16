Ninel Conde reacts and comes out in defense of her daughter Sofia Telch

Given the rumors that his daughter Sophia Telch has taken the party and the alcohol, Ninel Conde reacts and comes out in defense of the young woman by assuring that they are inventions and baseless gossip, but that’s what she’s there for and she denies it.

Interviewed by the channel “Delarosatv”, the so-called “killer hottie” She shared that being on stage and with her children are the two things she enjoys the most when she is in Mexico. Without further ado, the actress also spoke about the situation and the rumors surrounding her daughter, which she described as an outrage.

“You have to count the blessings and listen to positive things”, said the actress, remembering that she, as a good mother, is supporting her first-born, because she has always liked to stay out of the spotlight. Sofia she is also the daughter of actor Ari Telch.

Sofía is the daughter of Ninel Conde with actor Ari Telch

“I am proud of the daughter I have and I will always defend her”said Conde, adding that in the professional field he is already compiling songs for what will be his new album, which he records in Miami.

And it is that, the actress of stories like “Fire in the blood” and “Because love commands” did not want to give more details of her daughter Sofía Telch, who returned to Mexico a few months ago, after having studied at a school in the United States , for several years. As revealed, The 25-year-old has become a headache for the singer because she likes parties and alcohol, in addition to the fact that some friends have revealed that she feels ashamed of her mother, for the constant messes in which she is involved.

You have to remember that Conde not only has problems with her ex-partner Giovanni Medina for the custody of their son, Emmanuel, but is also being investigated by the United States authorities. for having been a romantic partner of Larry Ramos, a Colombian swindler.

This is how Ninel Conde was seen with the Colombian Larry Ramos

