Ninel Conde shines in an elegant dress full of diamonds | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican artistNinel Conde, has been very active on her social networks sharing new publications every time she has the opportunity, this time summing up how good she looked in an incredible silver dress, full of diamonds and with earrings that perfectly complemented the appearance.

This is one of the latest publications in the Instagram officer of the actressa Photography and a video which received more than 16,000 likes, literally shining on camera in this beautiful fashion piece, also accompanied by some cute sneakers that she showed us off in a video.

Of course, the comments began to arrive immediately and in them we can see the great pleasure that her fans give to be able to observe her in this special outfit, very well made up, in addition, compliments, compliments and declarations of love that do not stop accumulating in that section.

We know very well that the singer only works with the best, professional people who take care of every detail that we can observe, both her make-up, locker room and of course capturing your photographs, a photographer professional who has been in charge of making incredible compositions, always with high quality results.

There is no doubt that her audience really likes being able to follow her on social networks, being aware of everything that goes up, she always thinking of a phrase that can contribute something positive to all those who follow her.

Ninel Conde is also participating in a very important program for her, your face sounds like me, where she has been playing artists of different genres, performing their songs on stage and acting the closest thing to them.

At this time, she has already passed the final stage of the program and it seems that she will play Gloria Trevi, which is why she considers that she will need a lot of energy and a lot of preparation to be able to achieve it satisfactorily.

Continue with us on Show News and continue enjoying the most interesting things about this celebrity, as well as other news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and more.