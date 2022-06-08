Ninel Conde shows off her exuberant rear in a metallic swimsuit while out on a yacht

Ninel Count is untied and once again she showed off a great body with a daring swimsuit metal while walking aboard a yacht, where she was seen more sensual and daring than ever.

“The Killer Bomb” is willing to enjoy life despite the heavy blows she has had to receive, even if to do so she has to challenge her detractors. Regardless of the fact that she is in the middle of a legal battle with John Medina Due to the custody of her youngest son, Emmanuel, Ninel Conde continues to work not only in her musical shows, on television or as a businesswoman, but she has also turned out to be an extraordinary model.

Of course, one of the main showcases to show off her beauty and spectacular figure is social networks, especially Instagram, where she continually attracts the attention of her 5.2 million followers thanks to the sensual images she shares.

In one of the most recent publications, the Mexican artist stole the breath of thousands by posing from a yacht, where wore a high waisted metallic gold one-piece swimsuit, with which he exposed his shapely anatomy.

“If they don’t speak ill of you, you should worry. Envy is the tribute that mediocrity pays to success. Do not please those who would like to see you suffer… Be happy and if it bothers them be even happier; in the middle of any circumstance you can always find reasons to thank and enjoy your blessings“He wrote next to the video.

As expected, he obtained the approval of thousands of fans, who not only qualified the publication with a “like”, but some more sent him a message of congratulations and admiration for looking perfect at 45 years old.

The sizzling recording is a small sample of the exclusive content that fans will be able to enjoy if they subscribe to the page. onlyfanswhere he promises to please the most demanding, although yes, under the warning that he does not intend to show more.

To the delight of her followers, this has not been the only time that Ninel Conde has shown off a great body, because the day before she showed off with a sexy red bikini that once again exposed her infarct curves while walking through Miami, Florida.

And wearing this same swimsuit, she posed revealing her steel abdomen and shapely legs that drew sighs wholesale.

