Ninel Conde shows off her figure from the yacht in a beach dress

for the beautiful singer and Mexican actressNinel Conde, being able to enjoy your free time in beautiful walks on a yacht, enjoying the waters of Miamiare some of the best things he has in his life, which is why he confesses that when he is working mentally he finds himself on one of those very comfortable rides.

He communicated this to us through one of his latest posts on his official Instagram, where “el Bombón” appeared showing off in a white beach suit, with a spectacular figure as usual.

And it is that the mexican He has been spending a lot of his time on Gymwe can notice this in the photo in which we can also see a beautiful landscape behind her, those waters so beautiful that there are so many that she loves to observe while she sunbathes her silhouette a little.

Of course, netizens immediately came to appreciate the piece of entertainment, images that continue to receive likes, and of course also comments from those creative netizens who decide to give it praise and some words of support.

The life that Ninel has managed to achieve in United States something that he always wanted to enjoy and that he now considers necessary to thank God for the opportunity he has given him despite the difficulties.

Ninel Conde shares her most enjoyed moments, in a beach dress on a yacht.



Ninel Conde is currently in CDMX, we uploaded this through a video that he shared on his social networks where we could see that he was in the traffic of that city, something characteristic and unmistakable.

The beautiful artist continues to focus on herself and seeking to overcome what she experienced in 2021, because as we know she went through various difficulties that she now prefers not to remember, dedicating herself to her career, which is also one of her most important things.

