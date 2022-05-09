Entertainment

Ninel Conde shows us her exercised figure from the Veracruz Carnival

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

The talented and beautiful mexican artistNinel Conde, recently announced that she would visit the Carnival from Tuxpan, Veracruzwhere he was already and they gave him the opportunity to make his musical presentation, a concert that his fans enjoyed to the fullest.

In addition to having seen her dance in one of her floatsher audience also got a chance to appreciate how amazing and fit she looks in her singing costumes, right on stage while performing her hits.

This is one of his most recent publications. Instagrama series of photos where we could see that incredible silhouette, which she has managed to achieve after so many hours in the Gymas well as a very careful and balanced diet.

We are very sure what is currently in his better physical shapeeven his fans have been impressed to see the results he has achieved, he had to develop a lot of discipline to get to this point and it shows.

In each of the images we can see different outfits that he used, giving everything while holding the microphone and also supporting a team of dancers and musicians to give a great show.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS OF NINEL AT THE CARNIVAL

Ninel Conde / Instagram

Ninel Conde shares how exercised and beautiful she looked at the Veracruz Carnival.

Ninel Conde does not stop pampering all those people who recognize her and who enjoy her work, even now we are about to witness the final of “Tu Cara Me Suena”, a program in which she is participating and where she has the opportunity to win, but we’ll have to find out tonight.

The Mexican invited us to enjoy this event today and promises us that she will give an excellent interpretation of Gloria Trevi, surely she has a big surprise prepared for us, she has been preparing a lot for this best effort to win moment.

And keep discovering everything interesting about this celebrity and many others, whether or not she wins this contest and also other interesting news from the world of entertainment.

Follow us on

I have a degree in architecture and I have more than 2 years of experience reporting shows for Show News of El Debate, specializing in the creation of content related to international models, Instagram influencers, news from the world of entertainment, music, cinema, series , literature and more. Given the expansion of Grupo El Debate, I joined to be part of the team that would start Show News. In the time that I have worked on the page, I have completed various trainings and courses, such as the SEO Course, Intellectual Property Course, Verification Tools Course, Google Trends Course, Google Earth Course and I am constantly learning.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Shanghai and Beijing tighten COVID restrictions

3 mins ago

Dr. Strange’s “Multiverse” multiplies admissions at the North American box office

5 mins ago

Clarissa Molina: this is what the presenter looked like five years ago

13 mins ago

Celebrating May 10th, talented showbiz moms and their dynasties

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button