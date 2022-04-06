Ninel Conde surprises by becoming JLo, Tu Cara Me Sona | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and talented Mexican actress, Ninel Conde, is participating in a new reality shows called your face sounds to me, a program in which she is in charge of interpreting various of her companions from the world of television and music.

On this occasion he was in charge of interpreting Jennifer lopezthis is the incredible JLowearing a nice costume, as well as some braids or dreadlocks that she had in turns on her head to address the style of the famous on Hollywood.

The singer was based exactly on the video clip of the song she was performing, a teacher of what she really prepared for, she even copied many of her colleague’s movements and gestures.

Her fans love this participation and in the comments they were in charge of making it known, always supporting her in any project in which she participates and much more when it comes to demonstrating her talents.

The photos he shared on his official Instagram in said wardrobe received tens of thousands of ‘I like’ and many comments, proves the great success that this characterization had, it is also very noticeable that the production team tries hard to help her.









Ninel Conde not only shines on TV but also on her social networks, it is certain that she will continue to give something to talk about, let us remember that last year, 2021, she had a very complicated stage in her life, the disappearance of her ex-partner, who would escape his house arrest.

Once again, the artist managed to share her experience, for her it is very important that her fans also understand and can find some activity that fills us as much as she does the stages, so she is always sharing things that she considers to be of value.

We recommend you continue on Show News and discover everything interesting that happens with this celebrity and many others, the best news about the show, entertainment and much more.