Ninel Conde uploads a photo and they say: ‘the delicious chocolate’

the exuberant actressMexican singer and playmate Ninel Count He never ceases to surprise on his social networks with the tremendous photos, poses and little clothes he wears. On this occasion, Ninel Conde shows that, at 45 years of age, wearing a lace-adorned garment and straps that wrap her silhouette make her look like a woman willing to pamper her fans.

Ninel Conde uploaded a photo on her Instagram account with the intention of promoting her content subscription service in only fansone of the new and risqué options that Internet users have to see much more of those who upload material.

This publication shows Ninel sitting on a bed with white sheets, a color that contrasts with the black of the straps and the small lace garment that wraps her figure, revealing that the “bonbon” maintains an enviable silhouette.

Ninel Conde uploads a photo and they say: ‘the delicious chocolate’. Photo: Instagram.

Hello my sweeties, welcome to my Only Fans. All the content is made for you with a lot of love! ”, She reads herself when entering Ninel Conde’s account.

The look that the actress has in this photograph is striking, since it is intense and deep, while with her fingers she pulls the strap of her shoulder, giving the illusion of being about to lower it.

Not only is her beauty limited to her figure, because the playmate also sports prominent, loose hair combed in waves, which make her look even more “fierce” in this pose. Jewelry and accessories are also present in the outfit that Ninel chose for this photo, as she wears large rings, a gold bracelet and very discreet earrings, a combination that enhances her beauty and her taste for expensive stones.

I almost crashed seeing such a delicious chocolate, it’s delicious and I’m on a diet, “wrote a follower in the publication, to which Ninel replied:” Be careful chocolate “.

This publication already reaches 36 thousand 764 likes and hundreds of comments in which hearts, emojis of love and flames of fire, as well as risque words, show Ninel Conde how much they liked her photography.

According to information that is public on internet sites, it is said that Ninel CountHe has undergone various plastic surgeries. Apparently, her first operation was performed in 1997 when the Mexican was a little over 20 years old. It was a breast implant.

In 2001, Ninel Count she also underwent an implant to increase her charms. They also claim that liposculpture, liposuction and even calf implants have been done.

