Ninel Conde walks in Europe with an expensive bag of 60 thousand pesos

  • The actress showed off a designer bag valued at 60 thousand pesos on her most recent trip to Italy.
  • Ninel Conde is on vacation in Europe.

Ninel Conde through her social networks has shown the incredible trip she made to Europe for her birthday, where she showed off her vacation outfits and luxury accessories, including a book tote bag.

The “killer hottie” rose in his most recent Instagram posts, a snapshot in which he showed off an exclusive designer bag, with an approximate cost of 60 thousand pesos.

The actress published a photo on a street in Taormina, Sicily, in which she wore a sleeveless top with violet tones, a long transparent skirt, as well as white sandals and dark glasses.

However, what stood out in her entire look, in addition to the statuesque figure of the renowned artist, is that she was holding a beautiful bag from the exclusive designer Christian Dior, so the comments of amazement were immediate.

The luxurious bag is a Dios Book Tote, in gray Dior Oblique embroidered fabric. This cute accessory allows you to store everything you need to take a walk on vacation without losing style, this collection also has celebrities such as Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez.

Ninel accompanied the photograph assuring that she is having an incredible time on these vacations, as we remember that the singer is celebrating her 46th birthday.

“Day 4. SicilyItaly. I love to travel around the world. I love Italy. Every corner is magical, its people, its culture, its food. I love to travel, they are enjoying this birthday trip with me.”

