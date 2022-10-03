Ninel Conde walks through Italy with a luxury bag of 60 thousand pesos

Ninel Count He is still on fire and is always a topic of discussion beyond his performance as a musical artist. In social networks, her fans can know the latest about her life and career and that is how they were able to follow her on her trip to Italy where he showed off his outfits vacation rentals and their luxury accessories, including a Book Tote bag.

The “killer hottie” rose in his most recent publications of Instagrama snapshot where he showed off an exclusive designer handbagat an approximate cost of 60 thousand pesos.

Ninel Conde does not stop dazzling her followers

On September 27, the account of Ninel Count (@ninelconde) posted a Photo in a street of TaorminaSicily, where she wears a sleeveless top with violet tones, a long transparent skirt, as well as white sandals and dark glasses. A outfits comfortable and very chic to walk through the streets of Italy.



Image: Instagram @ninelconde

However, what stood out in all his lookin addition to the statuesque figure of the renowned artistis that he was holding a beautiful bag, a luxurious accessory from the exclusive designer Christian Dior. So the comments of astonishment did not wait.

This is a medium bag. Dior Book Toteembroidered cloth Dior Oblique Gray. This model shows haute couture and its dimensions are 36 by 27.5 by 16.5 centimeters.

The official page of Dior presumes that the tote has the signature “CHRISTIAN DIOR PARIS” on the front, and that it is made in Italy.

This is one of the bags favorites of the brand because, due to its size, it allows you to store everything you need to take a walk on vacation without losing style, which is why it is part of the collection of celebrities such as Rihanna, the model Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez.

This and other copies of different dimensions and colors are available in the brand’s boutiques in the national territory and in other countries.

Ninel Conde celebrated her birthday traveling

In the description of your photograph Ninel Count wrote: “Day 4. Sicily Italy .. I love to travel around the world . Love Italy .. every corner is magical… its people… its culture, its food! I love to travel… they are enjoying this birthday trip with me”, because this trip is part of the celebrations that the singer had planned to celebrate her 46 years.



Image: Instagram @ninelconde

The publication is already one of the most commented on his entire profile, in addition to registering more than 30.6 thousand likes, a figure that will surely continue to rise, since there is no doubt that the community of fans of Ninel Count will be accompanying her with comments praising her beauty and her good taste for luxury accessories.

“Beautiful little heart”; “But what beauty”; “Beautifull”; “How cute”; “The best person, I love you my diva”; “Blessings beautiful”; “Hello my queen, how beautiful, how good, there is no way to travel, to know other cultures, to enjoy kisses, happy Tuesday”, were some of the words that flooded the comment box of the published image, praising the extravagance and the charms that Ninel Count shows on your profile.

