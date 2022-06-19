Ninel Conde wears a great cowgirl outfit in passion red | INSTAGRAM

An excellent way to keep her fans pampered on the Internet by sharing beautiful photographs, Ninel Conde is the mexican artist that now keeps viewers happy by sharing content practically every day on its official social networks, now announcing one of its events.

It is an entertainment piece placed in your Instagram official, a photo where we could see her wearing a passion red cowgirl outfit, a hat with a blouse full of “beards”, a style that really suits her very well thanks to the group genre that she sometimes sings.

The snapshot quickly managed to get more than 11,000 likes, numbers that continue to grow as well as the comments that immediately came to congratulate her, admire her and of course take time to write her a nice message expressing the great affection that her audience has for her.

Give me we can see that I take care of each one of the details such as makeup and her hair, in charge of only professional people who make up her work team, who keep her ready for the moments when she has to appear on stage or in some project turns on the cameras.

In fact, on this occasion he was announcing that yesterday he had a show on the CDMXright at the Palace Casino, admission was free and the people who could see this invitation took advantage and went there to meet her in person and of course to enjoy her show.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE BEAUTIFUL PHOTO OF NINEL

Ninel Conde shared her cute red cowgirl outfit and conquered fans.



Ninel Conde also opened a secondary account where she shares her famous Ninel tips, revealing some of her secrets, such as her constant use of compression garments, a technique that she considers has been used for many years and used by thousands of people. women who prove that they work.

But that’s not all, after thousands of requests, the 45-year-old Mexican popular has everything to continue succeeding on that Internet page, he has already made more than 100 publications and each time he shares new content that, as we already mentioned, is focused on doing enjoy its public and those who dare to support it by paying the subscription.

In Show News we will share this information and also everything interesting about it, new content, as well as other news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and more that you cannot miss.