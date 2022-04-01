Ninel Conde: What happened to him? VIDEO alerts his fans for strange appearance

Ninel Count She is one of the most beautiful women in Mexico, but this time she went viral for a detail that surprised more than one. Singer appeared in a video on the way to a recording set where he smiled at the camera, and moved his hair in a sensual way. The biggest problem was people neglected her beauty when They noticed something strange about his body.

The video was shared on the Instagram account of “El gordo y la flaca”. The post was titled “On the way Ninel Conde to drive this afternoon with our Lili Estefan”. In the video you can see the actress coming out of a door to walk through a corridor that took her to the recording set.

Ninel carries a fluorescent yellow blouse that reveals her well-defined abdomen. Short shorts with details on the back pockets and a belt in the same color as the blouse. All this was complemented with high white boots. The problem was that the fans did not see her as usual, being her legs one of the spots that looked “weird”.

The reaction on social networks

In the video Ninel wears a makeup that gives an important outline to her letter, but at the same time he makes it look like he has big cheekbones. Her legs can be seen much thinner than normal, which caught the attention of her fans.

Among the comments that were presented in the publication of “El gordo y la flaca” you can see: “What happened to his legs?”“Oh my god those little legs”, “Looks trans”; Others made it clear that she is no longer the same as before, since today she is too skinny, so much so that it could be said that she is skinny.

The reality is that this It’s the first time she’s been so skinny since you have to remember that she is always beautiful on her social networks, where she shares photos of her day to day, being her trips to the beach and when they are doing her makeup before a project. It will be a matter of time before it can be seen if it was an illusion of the camera or in reality she is skinnier than before.

