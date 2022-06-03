Ninel Conde wiggles to the rhythm of Bad Bunny in a tiny bikini

Ninel Conde knows how to show off her body through images posted on her Instagram account, a social network where she has the luxury of having more than 5.2 million followers. which he has cultivated since February 26, 2012, when his account was opened on this platform.

In one of her most recent publications, the Mexican singer and actress boasted of her physical attributes by showing herself wearing a simple black bikini through different videos recorded in different places. In the first clip of her, the Mexican appears lying down and recording herself in that position, in the second she appears in front of the mirror and moving her body. In the third audiovisual, she appears with a gown tied around her waist, a hat and a bottle in one of her hands while she is recorded in front of the mirror and models.

“I behave beautifully”, he wrote to accompany the publication that he set to music with the song “I behave beautifully”, which belongs to Bad Bunny’s most recent album called “A summer without you”. That theme chosen by Conde to set the scene for his video is a collaboration with Chencho Corleone.

This video of Ninel Conde has more than 38,000 likes and is about to reach 1,000 comments in just 19 hours of publication.

Ninel Conde a few days ago was the protagonist in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ after Niurka Marcos spoke about her. Marcos, during a conversation with Brenda Zambrano, assured that Conde was a media person who has managed to survive in the middle of the show.

“In this entertainment show, there are great singers, there are great performers and there are media people who survive, she is one of them,” said Marcos after Zambrano performed a part of ‘Bombón assassin’, one of Conde’s best-known songs.

