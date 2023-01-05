Ninja defends Fortnite and affirms that it is one of the best games in history

Fortnite It became one of the most successful video games when its Battle Royale facet debuted a few years ago. Despite its current relevance in the gaming industry, there are still people who claim that it is a game for children due to its cartoonish aesthetics and its popularity among young people. Those kinds of comments infuriate famous streamer Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja.

During a recent live broadcast, the popular content creator played the Epic Games title as normal. However, he did pause briefly to respond to a controversial comment from a viewer.

“It’s not child’s play”, Ninja defends Fortnite from detractors

Specifically, the user claimed that Fortnite It is a video game for children. It seems that this comment bothered Ninja, who did not hesitate to contradict it and affirm that Battle Royale is a proposal that both adults and young people can enjoy.

“This is not a child’s game, friend (…) Not because many boys play it [significa que sea un juego para niños]. Look at Minecraft, there are a lot of older people playing it now. Do you know what a children’s game is? Hello Kitty Island,” said Tyle Blevins.

Ninja then claims that such commentary was sorely lacking when streamers like Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and NICKMERCS played the game on their live streams. Furthermore, he claimed that Fortnite “It’s one of the best games ever invented.”

The content creator continues his argument and, with a mocking tone, states that many players think they are superior and “adults” for playing Call of Duty: Warzone, a free FPS that is characterized by its realistic graphics and setting. Finally, he comments that these kinds of comments are unimportant, because in the end “we only play video games.”

Great argument. Grown men nitpicking at what’s a kids game and what’s not. Theyre all games—just enjoy em — Mayer Mizrachi (@Mayer) January 5, 2023

Ninja’s explosive reaction is not surprising. We must remember that he built his career as an internet influencer thanks to his popular live broadcasts of Fortnite. Certainly, the content creator benefited from the popularity of the game and vice versa.

