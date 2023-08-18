Ninja Turtles: Mutant Hypersexualization Millennium Group

In animated reality, it’s hard to be a turtle and a ninja in New York, but it can be done. But in real life, being African American and not representing the physical stereotype of beauty is shocking and unacceptable.

This can be understood from the recently released animated film Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos. The film, which has been shown in Mexico since last August 10, is causing controversy not because of its history, but because of the characterization of a character.

The story of the film is based on the turtles who after years of being isolated from the human world decide to come out and be accepted as normal teenagers through acts of heroism. And although it sounds like a joke, it’s an anecdote, it’s actually in real life where one of the animated characters is struggling to be accepted.

April O’Neil is a female ally of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and in the original comics she was a scientific assistant, and later became a journalist. By changing his physical identity and making him racial, mutant fans have triggered a barrage of criticism and disapproval of the new character. It should be noted that the original design of a white, sensuous and red-haired young woman was maintained in most representations, even in ‘live action’ in the 90s with Judith Hogg and Page Turco , as well as with Megan Fox in 2014 .

Not only did the character undergo a physical change, but she also aged because, according to co-director Jeff Rowe, “April needed to feel like a real teenager in New York.”

Unlike movies like The Little Mermaid or Peter Pan, there is not just racial representation without meaning as one might claim. There is a real and meaningful change of character in the case of the Ninja Turtles. But apparently for some people whiteness and thinness should not be seen far away.

And yes, for those who claim it’s only the changes that bother them, they weren’t heard to raise their voices when according to a report published on the E Games News website in January, more than 200,000 followers As illustrator NeoArtCore stated on Instagram, some of April O’Neill’s images on the network are hypersexualized. The artist started by posting a preview of his work, which shows the chest of his portrait of April. Then, we see the character fully dressed in her classic yellow suit, red hair and a plunging neckline with her hands tied, while the final image surprises everyone, as it features April O’Neill in her underwear .

The problem is not change. Rowe himself has stated that in character drawings he chose to create strokes that were not perfect, “rare” as he himself noted. But this only highlights that even in anime, women are seen as beautiful, hypersexualized, perfect. Deviating from the principles of beauty is never allowed… even if we’re friends with mutant ninjas.