Nino Cerruti, a true fashion lord, died at the age of 91

Nino Cerruti, the stylist who with his creative ideas revolutionized the world of fashion, is died at 91 to the hospital of Vercelli, where he was hospitalized for a hip operation. Considered a master of style and elegance, his name has identified the excellence of style in the world jet set, from Hollywood to Formula 1. In decades of career dressed up stars in life and in movies: Tom Cruise in Eyes wide shut, Harrison Ford in Air Force One And Frantic, to name a few. In an interview he said: “One year at the Oscars both the presenter and the award winner and the winner were dressed by me. Clint Eastwood“. Coco Chanel loved her pants, but it is also famous first deconstructed jacket made in the seventies. Cavaliere del Lavoro, he was also the official designer of the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

Born in Biella on 25 September 1930 from a family of textile industrialists, when he was only 20 he lost his father and inherited the business. He began to achieve international success in the mid-1950s with the presentation in Milan of his first clothing line: Hitman. In 1962 he founded the Flying Cross brand with Osvaldo Test. In the mid-60s in his Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti he hired a then unknown Giorgio Armani, opening the way to success. In 1967 he opened the first boutique, Cerruti 1881, in Place de la Madeleine in Paris. In the seventies he established licensing agreements in Japan and the USA in order to increase the visibility of the brand internationally and to keep prices competitive in multiple markets. Demonstrating to possess, in addition to artistic skills, a strong entrepreneurial vocation to the global market. In these years it was also born the women’s line which twenty years later will represent 20% of the company’s total turnover.

Nino Cerruti in a shot from 1987 Raphael GAILLARDE

The news of the disappearance of the “lord of fashion”, as told by the Corriere della Sera, aroused an avalanche of condolences reactions. “Go away with him a giant of Italian entrepreneurship and a significant piece of Biella history. I will always remember him with affection and esteem, for his intuitions, competence and foresight with which has made Italian fashion great, exporting our made in Italy to the world “, commented the Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Gilberto Pichetto. «A great innovator, a creative visionary and forerunner of many of today’s realities», he defines him Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion. “A relationship of many years bound us. A unique man and I often told him that he was the most chic man in Italy. Not only for his choices as a creative and entrepreneur, but also personally. He had the perfect phisique du role to represent masculine and Italian elegance ».

Giorgio Armani also wanted to pay homage to the great stylist who was his teacher: «DI learned from him not only the taste for sartorial softness, but also the importance of a well-rounded vision. As a stylist and as an entrepreneur. Signor Nino had a sharp look, a true curiosity, the ability to dare. His gentle way of being authoritative and even authoritarian will be missing ».