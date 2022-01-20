Nino Cerruti the death of the designer and entrepreneur at 91

The national and international fashion system mourns the death of Nino Cerruti, a stylist and a lover of Made in Italy fashion, who died at 91.

The stylist and textile entrepreneur who at the age of twenty, in 1950, after the death of his father, had inherited the family business and made it an entrepreneurial colossus was hospitalized at the Vercelli Hospital for a delicate hip surgery recognized worldwide, unfortunately having to drop out of philosophy and journalism studies.

He was one of the greatest interpreters of our Made in Italy and above all a discoverer of great talents, first of all of a rookie Giorgio Armani in the 60s, who worked for him in the Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti, before creating his empire.

Nino Cerruti will remember the genius in presenting the first deconstructed or deconstructed jacket back in 1970 and the tailoring and versatility of his trousers, even loved by Coco Chanel.

Strongly tied to his Biella, which he will never abandon, Nino Cerruti builds his empire which, starting from the family wool mill, will lead him in 1967 to open his first Cerruti 1881 boutique in Place de la Madeleine in Paris, and in 1998 the first store in New York.

A success born, first with the Hitman clothing line and then with the Cerruti 1881, but it will be with the perfumes and with the launch of the sportswear line that the brand’s celebrity will become global: clothing dedicated to tennis and skiing, two sports where it sponsors champions like the American tennis player Jimmy Connors and the Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark, until he landed in 1994 to sponsor Ferrari in Formula 1.

Cerruti also dresses the cinema, with costumes and stage clothes for American Psycho, Air Force One, Prêt-à-porter, Indecent Proposal, Philadelphia, Basic Instinct, The Silence of the Lambs, Pretty Woman, Wall Street, Fatal Attraction and star of world cinema such as Jean-Paul Belmondo, Christian Bale, Harrison Ford, Marcello Mastroianni, Jack Nicholson, Robert Redford, Tom Hanks, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere.

In 2000 Nino Cerruti was appointed Cavaliere del Lavoro by the President of the Republic. Among the awards received by Nino Cerruti, testifying to a career with worldwide success, the Bath Museum of Costume Dress of the Year Award, in 1978 in Great Britain and the Pitti Uomo Award, in Florence in 1986.

The rest is history, history of fashion, of fashion, of the most precious Made in Italy, of that unique style, refined, timeless, discreet and essential but brilliant in its precious linearity that have made him one of the greatest exponents at international level .

Goodbye Nino Cerruti, we will miss your unmistakable style!

Article by Stefania Vaghi

